Okotoks RCMP Investigate Assault - Gateway Gazette

Okotoks RCMP Investigate Assault

By Contributor

Jul 10

Okotoks, Alberta – On July 9th, 2018 in the early morning hours, Okotoks RCMP responded to a report an assault in the Town of Okotoks. The victim sustained injuries, and was transported to hospital for further treatment.

Okotoks RCMP believe this is a targeted incident, and there is no risk to the public.

Three to four suspects were involved. All suspects were described as;

  • Approximately 6 feet tall
  • Medium build
  • Wearing dark clothing

Suspect vehicle departed scene and is described as;

  • smaller grey or blue car possibly a hatchback

If you have  information that could assist in this investigation, please contact the Okotoks RCMP at 403-995-6400; or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.crimestoppers.ab.ca.

Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Share
Related Posts

Okotoks RCMP Investigate Assault

Cochrane RCMP – Massive Structure Fire Under Investigation **UPDATE**

Missing Person – Claresholm, Alberta

High River RCMP Had a Busy Canada Day Weekend

Leave a Comment:

Leave a Comment:

Previous Post Work to Start on West Calgary Ring Road Next Post Okotoks RCMP Investigate Assault