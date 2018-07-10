Okotoks RCMP Investigate Assault - Gateway Gazette

Okotoks, Alberta – On July 9th, 2018 in the early morning hours, Okotoks RCMP responded to a report an assault in the Town of Okotoks. The victim sustained injuries, and was transported to hospital for further treatment.

Okotoks RCMP believe this is a targeted incident, and there is no risk to the public.

Three to four suspects were involved. All suspects were described as;

Approximately 6 feet tall

Medium build

Wearing dark clothing

Suspect vehicle departed scene and is described as;

smaller grey or blue car possibly a hatchback

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, please contact the Okotoks RCMP at 403-995-6400; or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.crimestoppers.ab.ca.