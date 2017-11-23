Okotoks RCMP Investigate Attempted Robbery

By Gateway Gazette

Nov 23

Okotoks Alberta – On November 22nd, 2017 the Okotoks RCMP responded to a complaint of an attempted robbery at the Bank of Montreal in the Town of Okotoks.

At approximately 3:36 p.m., a male suspect entered the bank and showed a note to the teller demanding money.  The suspect fled without any money taken.

The teller was not injured during this incident.

Video surveillance shows a lone male suspect.  Photos are below.

If you have information about this investigation, please call the Okotoks RCMP at 403-995-6400 or call your local police detachment.  If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.

