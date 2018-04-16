Okotoks RCMP Investigate Break and Enter - Gateway Gazette

Okotoks, Alberta – On March 13th, 2018 Okotoks RCMP responded to a report of a break and enter to a residence in the area of 88 street east in Foothills County.

Multiple electronics and jewellery stolen such as; Nikon Camera, Garmin Golf rangefinder, clothes, purses, bags, diamond rings and earrings.

Three suspects involved, two males, and one female.

Suspect vehicle described as a grey Ford F-150

Photo’s of suspects, and vehicle below.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, please contact the Okotoks RCMP at 403-995-6400; or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.crimestoppers.ab.ca.