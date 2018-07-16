Okotoks RCMP Investigate Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision - Gateway Gazette

Okotoks, Alberta – On July 15th, 2018 at 3:30 pm Okotoks RCMP responded to a motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle and SUV at the intersection of 552 Highway W and 274 Ave W in the MD of Foothills. The 65 year old male from Calgary who was the driver of the motorcycle was pronounced deceased at scene. The adult female driver of the SUV had been transported to hospital to seek assessment for any injuries.

RCMP Collision Analyst attended the scene and the investigation is continuing. Alcohol and drugs are not considered to be factors in this incident.