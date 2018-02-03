Okotoks RCMP Investigate Mischief to Rural Mailboxes

By Gateway Gazette

Feb 03

Okotoks, Alberta – On February 1st & 2nd, 2018 Okotoks RCMP were dispatched to two different incidents of mischief to mailboxes in the MD of Foothills.

Two separate mail boxes located at 1) Brooks street & highway 2A &  2) 16 avenue east & Macleod Trail, all sustained damage. It’s believed the locks to the mailboxes were cut, unknown if mail was taken.

Okotoks RCMP would like to remind the public to be vigilant and aware of possible identity theft or fraud. If you feel that your identity has been compromised, please contact your local police department.

If you have information about this crime, or any other crime, please call the Okotoks RCMP at 403-995-6400. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.

