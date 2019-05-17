Okotoks RCMP Investigate Property Damage in Sheep River - Gateway Gazette

Okotoks, AB – On February 15, 2019, in the Sheep River area, unknown males were seen striking and breaking the mirror on a parked vehicle using what appeared to be a metal pipe. They were in a smaller silver car, possibly a Toyota, Mazda or similar, and they carried on driving erratically in the Sheep River area on snowy roads. At least two vehicle mirrors were smashed in the area.

This incident may be linked to other similar property damage files in Okotoks neighbourhoods.

If you have information about this incident, please call Okotoks RCMP at 403-955-6400. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), you may be eligible for a cash reward.