Okotoks RCMP Investigate Theft of Electronics

Okotoks, Alberta – On October 31st, 2017 Okotoks RCMP responded to a theft of electronics from Walmart in Okotoks AB.

A single male left the Walmart on three occasions with shopping carts full of electronics. The male was confronted by staff and was seen leaving the scene in a taxi.

If you have information about this crime, or any other crime, please call the Okotoks RCMP at 403-995-6400. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.

