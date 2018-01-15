Okotoks RCMP Investigate Theft of Electronics

By Gateway Gazette

Jan 15

Okotoks, Alberta – On October 31st, 2017 Okotoks RCMP responded to a theft of electronics from Walmart in Okotoks AB.

A single male left the Walmart on three occasions with shopping carts full of electronics.  The male was confronted by staff and was seen leaving the scene in a taxi.

If you have information about this crime, or any other crime, please call the Okotoks RCMP at 403-995-6400. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.

Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Share
Related Posts

Okotoks Museum and Archives Upcoming Exhibits

Give Your Local Welcome Wagon Hostess a Call

Okotoks RCMP Investigate Theft of Electronics

The End of an Era ~ Rizzo’s Is Closing

Leave a Comment:

Leave a Comment:

Previous Post Letter to the Editor: Alberta Economics Under the NDP Next Post Parks Canada Announces Design for New Visitor Centre in Waterton Lakes National Park
%d bloggers like this: