Okotoks RCMP Investigating Found Human Remains

Okotoks, Alberta – RCMP are investigating found human remains at a construction site this morning. A search of the area will be taking place in regards to this investigation. Police are asking the public to give them time to complete the search and stay out of the area.

Further information will be provided as it becomes available.

you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com , or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions). If you have any information in regards to this incident please call the Okotoks RCMP at 403-995-6400 or if you wish to remain anonymous

