Okotoks RCMP is Seeking the Public’s Assistance in Locating a Missing Female

Okotoks, AB- The Okotoks RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 17 year old Journey GODBOUT. GODBOUT was last seen on April 20th, 2019 at around 9:00 a.m., at her residence in Okotoks. She left the residence on her own and is possibly in the Camrose Alberta area.
GODBOUT is described as:
If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Journey GODBOUT, they are asked to contact Okotoks RCMP at 403-995-6400 or their local police service. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Google Play or the Apple App Store.