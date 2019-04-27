 Okotoks RCMP is Seeking the Public’s Assistance in Locating a Missing Female - Gateway Gazette

Okotoks RCMP is Seeking the Public’s Assistance in Locating a Missing Female

By Contributor

Apr 25

Okotoks, AB- The Okotoks RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 17 year old Journey GODBOUT.  GODBOUT was last seen on April 20th, 2019 at around 9:00 a.m., at her residence in Okotoks.  She left the residence on her own and is possibly in the Camrose Alberta area. 

GODBOUT is described as:

  • Caucasian female
  • 175 cm tall.
  • 72 kgs 
  • Brown hair, long
  • Brown eyes

      

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Journey GODBOUT, they are asked to contact Okotoks RCMP at 403-995-6400 or their local police service. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Google Play or the Apple App Store.

Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Related Posts

High River RCMP Arrest Male after Break and Enter at Lease Site

Okotoks RCMP is Seeking the Public’s Assistance in Locating a Missing Female

High River RCMP Respond to Scene of Fatal Vehicle Rollover

Alberta RCMP Reminds Albertans How to be Egg-stra Safe this Easter

Leave a Comment:

Leave a Comment:

Previous Post Replacing Plastic Packaging at the Grocery Store Next Post Canadian Tulip Festival… Re-Rooted