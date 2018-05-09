Okotoks RCMP Make Arrests - Gateway Gazette

Arrests made and Two males charged with Multiple Criminal Offences

Okotoks, AB – On April 22nd, 2018, the Okotoks RCMP were dispatched from a concerned citizen of suspicious vehicle in the area off of 22x highway in the MD of Foothills.

Further investigation led police to locate a taser, and tools used for break in purposes. Two male suspects were arrested without incident, and charged criminally

Chad Cody Collier & Mathew Grouette have been charged with the following offenses:

Possession of a Weapon dangerous to Public Peace

Possession of break-in instruments

Possession of prohibited weapon

Residents provide the RCMP with local intelligence. Members of the community know when there are strange vehicles in the area, suspicious behaviours being observed or knowledge of attempted crimes. When the RCMP receives this information it assists with the deployment of resources. The public is encouraged to report crimes that have been committed, no matter how small. This feeds into the RCMP’s larger intelligence picture.

If you have information about this crime or any crime, please call the Okotoks R.C.M.P. at 403-995-6400 or call your local police. If you want to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).

Okotoks RCMP – Arrest made and multiple charges for Possession of Stolen Property

Okotoks, Alberta – On Sunday, April 29, 2018, Okotoks RCMP members attend a rural property in the area of 80 street east and recovered a significant number of stolen property.

The intelligence led investigation was a collaborative effort involving Okotoks General Duty & General Investigative Section, Southern Alberta Auto Theft Unit, Southern District Crime Reduction Team and Calgary Police Auto Theft Unit.

A search warrant was executed resulting in Three bobcats, two trucks, one car, one boat and two trailers recovered, and three Vehicle Identification number plates had been altered. Also found was a prohibited firearm.

62-year-old Foothills MD resident Kenneth Steiben faces 9 counts of Possession of Stolen Property, 3 counts of Altering a VIN and Possession of a prohibited firearm been He was held for Judicial interim hearing, and later released on his own recognizance for Provincial court in Okotoks on June 1st, 2018.

The Okotoks RCMP would like to thank the public, and media for their assistance with this investigation.

