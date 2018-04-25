Okotoks RCMP – Officer Involved Shooting Update - Gateway Gazette

Okotoks, Alberta – Charges have been sworn against the 25-year-old Cody Petrie who was involved in last week’s incident which resulted in an officer discharging their firearm.

Cody Petrie (25) of Calgary has been charged with;

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle,

Fail to comply with probation,

Fail to comply with recognizance (2 counts),

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000,

Assault peace officer with a weapon (2 counts),

Flight from police,

Possession of controlled substance,

Mischief

Mr. Petrie has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear April 27th, 2018 in Okotoks Provincial Court.

********************Background********************

Okotoks RCMP – Officer-Involved Shooting

Okotoks, Alta. – In the evening of April 19, 2018, Okotoks RCMP received a complaint of a suspicious male in a parked vehicle. During the call for service, a confrontation between responding officers and the lone occupant of the vehicle ensued and resulted in an officer discharging their firearm. The suspect was not injured during this interaction.

The suspect, a 25-year-old male, put the vehicle in motion, drove into a police vehicle and came into contact with two officers at the scene, causing them to fall to the ground. He then drove away from the scene. The adult male and the vehicle were located a short distance away. The suspect was transferred to hospital as a precautionary measure, but has since been released and remains in custody of the Okotoks RCMP.

The two officers were assessed by EMS after the incident for minor injuries which did not require further medical attention.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating this incident. This is in accordance with their mandate to effectively, independently, and objectively investigate incidents involving Alberta’s police that have resulted in serious injury or death to any person as well as sensitive allegations of police misconduct.

All media inquiries about this incident should be directed to ASIRT at 780-641-9099.

As this incident is under investigation, the Alberta RCMP will not be providing further details.