Okotoks RCMP - Parking on Highway #2 at Bow River - Gateway Gazette

Okotoks, Alberta – Okotoks RCMP has received a complaint regarding vehicles being parked in the center median area of Highway #2 at the Bow River, and animals escaping from the fencing located at the bridges causing a danger to use of the highway.

The Okotoks RCMP would like to remind the public that parking in the center median of a divided highway is prohibited under the Use of Highway and Rules of the Road Regulations of the Traffic Safety Act.

Section 44 of the Use of Highways and Rules of the Road Regulations of the Traffic Safety Act states that:

a person driving a vehicle shall not stop, unless

(a) required or permitted by the Act, this Regulation or by a traffic control device,

(b) in compliance with a direction given by a peace officer, or

(c) to avoid conflict with other traffic

stop or park the vehicle at the following locations:

(q) if a highway is divided into 2 or more roadways by a boulevard, ditch or other physical barrier, on that portion of the highway that is to the left of the yellow line except in an emergency situation where the vehicle is disabled and it is not practicable to move the vehicle to the far right side of the highway.

Vehicles found parked in this area are subject to the drivers/owners receiving a $78 fine, and/or their vehicle towed at their expense. Please avoid parking in this area.