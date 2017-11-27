Okotoks RCMP – Police car ramming suspect – Arrested

Okotoks, Alberta – 34-year-old Cameron David Randall, who was the subject of an arrest warrant, was arrested by Calgary Police Service on November 25, 2017.

Okotoks RCMP laid charges in relation to an incident on October 26, 2017 in the Walmart parking lot, in which two police vehicles were rammed by a stolen truck. An arrest warrant was issued for 34-year-old Cameron David Randall and information was put out to the public seeking assistance in locating him. Given the violent nature of the offences committed, the public was warned to not approach Randall.

On November 25, after receiving information from the Okotoks RCMP General Investigation Section (GIS), Calgary Police Service officers were able to apprehend Randall sometime after 10:00 p.m. He was transported to Okotoks RCMP Detachment. Randall remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in the Provincial Court of Alberta in Okotoks on Tuesday, November 28, 2017.

“This is a great example of the partnership and collaboration that exists between the RCMP and the Calgary Police Service,” says Corporal Darryl Dawkins of the Okotoks GIS Unit. “We’re pleased that no members of the public, RCMP or Calgary Police Service were injured in either the police car ramming, or the arrest of the suspect. We thank Calgary Police Service for their diligent work in apprehending Randall.”

