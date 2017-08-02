Okotoks RCMP Recover Stolen Guns and Property

Okotoks, AB- On July 30, 2017 at approximately 9:00 pm, Okotoks RCMP responded to a request for assistance made by Calgary Police Service who had followed a stolen vehicle to a rural property in the MD of Foothills. Once on scene investigators located a number of items that had been reported stolen. Okotoks RCMP obtained a search warrant for the residence and property and as a result seized the following items;

A John Deer Gator

A 2011 GMC 3500 Truck

A 2003 Honda CRF150 Motorcycle

A 1999 BMW 328i

A Outback Travel Trailer

A horse Trailer

A Winchester Shotgun

A Remington Semi-automatic Rifle

A handgun

Various Tools and Equipment

Additional firearms were also seized as a result of the search. The value of the total goods seized is well in excess of $100,000. A female, Amanda Heino age 30 was arrested on scene without incident. She has been charged with the following charges under the Criminal Code:

Section 86(1) unsafe storage of a firearm x2

Section 355(a) possession of property obtained by crime over $5000 x3

Section 96 unlawful possession of a firearm x2

Section 355(b) possession of property obtained by crime under $5000

Section 145(3) breach of release conditions x2

Amanda Heino has been remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on August 2, 2017.

If anyone has information related to this occurrence or any other crime, please call Okotoks Detachment at (403) 938-4202 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

