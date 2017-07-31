Okotoks RCMP Recovers Stolen Property

Okotoks, AB – On July 20, 2017 Okotoks RCMP were notified of a stolen motorcycle on a property in the town of Okotoks. Okotoks RCMP executed a Search Warrant on the property and located the stolen motorcycle. Further investigation at the property led to the seizure of additional stolen property, value $50,000. Property recovered include; a quad, a seadoo, motorboat, sailboat, generator and numerous tools. Majority of the property was stolen from the residents of the town of Okotoks.

Briton James SPACKMAN had been charged with Possession of stolen Property by crime and will be appearing in Okotoks Provincial court on August 25, 2017. Clinton MASTERS of Okotoks had also been charged with Possession of Stolen Property. An arrest Warrant has been issued for MASTERS.

If you have information about any other crime, please call the Okotoks RCMP at 403-995-6400. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.

