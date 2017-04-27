Okotoks RCMP – Request Assistance in Locating Missing Male

Okotoks, Alberta – The Okotoks RCMP and Banff RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 51-year old Calgary male.

Kevin SADOWNYK was last seen April 24th, 2017 at approximately 10:00 AM at his wife’s residence in Okotoks. SADOWNYK’s vehicle was found abandoned on a side road just north of Banff on April 25th, 2017 at approximately 4:00 PM.

Kevin SADOWYNK is described as:

Caucasian

5″7

180lbs or heavier

Shoulder length blond hair

Facial acne scaring

Blue eyes

Kevin SADOWNYK was last seen:

Wearing a navy blue jacket, red baseball cap, and black shoes

May have been wearing gold earing in one ear

There is a general concern for his well-being and RCMP would like to locate and speak with SADOWNYK as soon as possible. If you have information about the location of SADOWNYK , please call the Okotoks RCMP at 403-995-6400 or Banff RCMP at 403-763-6600. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

