Okotoks RCMP – Request Assistance in Locating Missing Male

Okotoks, Alberta – The Okotoks RCMP and Banff RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 51-year old Calgary male.
Kevin SADOWNYK was last seen April 24th, 2017 at approximately 10:00 AM at his wife’s residence in Okotoks. SADOWNYK’s vehicle was found abandoned on a side road just north of Banff on April 25th, 2017 at approximately 4:00 PM.
Kevin SADOWYNK is described as:
There is a general concern for his well-being and RCMP would like to locate and speak with SADOWNYK as soon as possible. If you have information about the location of SADOWNYK , please call the Okotoks RCMP at 403-995-6400 or Banff RCMP at 403-763-6600. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com.
