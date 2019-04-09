 Okotoks RCMP Request Public Assistance with Battery Thefts - Gateway Gazette

Okotoks RCMP Request Public Assistance with Battery Thefts

By Contributor

Apr 09

Okotoks, Alberta- Okotoks RCMP are currently investigating a series of battery thefts from RV’s and commercial vehicles during the month of March.

If you are a victim of this crime or similar and have video surveillance available, please contact the Okotoks RCMP.

Okotoks RCMP would also like to remind owners of any RV or commercial vehicles to ensure your able to identify your batteries either by an assigned serial number or through any other means.

If you have information, please call the Okotoks RCMP at 403-995-6400 or your local police department.  If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.p3tips.com, or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through Apple App or Google Play Stores.

Example of RV batteries
Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Share
Related Posts

Alberta RCMP Looking for Public Assistance in Locating Wanted Male

Okotoks RCMP Request Public Assistance with Battery Thefts

Advance Polls Open

Provincial Election 2019: Candidates Running in the Foothills

Leave a Comment:

Leave a Comment:

Previous Post Put Plants on Your Plate With These Spiced Cauliflower “Wings” Next Post Alberta RCMP Looking for Public Assistance in Locating Wanted Male