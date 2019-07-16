Okotoks RCMP Request Public Assistance with Dash Cam Video for Police Vehicle Ramming - Gateway Gazette

Okotoks AB: On July 16th, 2019, Okotoks RCMP were dispatched to a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of Safeway and McDonald’s on Big Rock Lane between 8:00 am and 8:30 am.

The suspect vehicle is described as black Land Rover, Alberta licence plate DFA325. The vehicle and licence plate were confirmed stolen.

An RCMP member approached the suspect vehicle on foot and the driver rammed the passenger side of the patrol unit. The suspect vehicle fled the scene northbound on Northridge Drive.

No RCMP members were injured during the incident.

Okotoks RCMP request the public assistance with any dash cam video that may have been in or around the parking lot at that time.

If anyone has information or dash cam video, they are asked to contact Okotoks RCMP at 403-995-6400 or their local police service. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Google Play or the Apple App Store.