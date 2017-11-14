Okotoks RCMP- Request Public Assistance to identify Suspect in Stolen Vehicle

Okotoks, Alberta – Okotoks RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance to identify a male suspect that fled on foot from a stolen motor vehicle.

On November 14th, 2017 at 8:43 am, Okotoks RCMP were dispatched to a report of a stolen motor vehicle in the Town of Okotoks. The stolen vehicle was located in the MD of Foothills near highway # 2 and 48 street east. A 27-year-old male was arrested on scene.

Investigation ongoing, criminal charges pending.

A second stolen motor vehicle was located a short distance away. Officers, with the assistance of Police Dog Services, tracked the suspect but was unable to locate him.

Okotoks RCMP are now asking for the public’s assistance to locate the suspect.

The suspect is described as;

Male, wearing all black, last seen running southbound on 48th street east

Okotoks RCMP are reminding the public not to approach the individual, please call 911.

Okotoks RCMP would like to remind the public to be vigilant and ensure all vehicles are locked, not idling with keys in the ignition, and all valuables are not left unattended in their vehicles.

If you any information in regards to this incident, please call the Okotoks RCMP at 403-994-6400 or if you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com , or by SMS )check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions)

