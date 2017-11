November 18, 2017

Okotoks RCMP investigate suspicious occurrence

Okotoks, Alberta- Okotoks RCMP responded to a report of a male assaulting a youth in the backyard of the youth’s residence in the Cimarron Vista Area. This matter is still under investigation and police are asking anyone who may have information regarding this investigation to call Okotoks RCMP.

403-938-4202 – 24 hour complaint line

403-995-6300 – administration office hours

