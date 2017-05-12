Okotoks RCMP Respond to Threat at Local School

Okotoks, Alberta- RCMP in Okotoks have arrested one youth after school personnel received a complaint that threats had been made to commit an act of violence at Holy Trinity Academy.

This morning at 8:11 a.m., Okotoks RCMP were notified that a youth from the community made a post on social media that suggested they were planning a violent act at Holy Trinity Academy. RCMP worked with the administration and staff of the school to quickly locate the person who made the threat. School staff notified parents that the school would be closed for the day, and, as a precaution, lockdown procedures were put in place for the students who had already arrived at school.

RCMP located the youth responsible at their home, before school hours, where they were arrested without incident. The RCMP are continuing to investigate, however, no other persons are being sought in relation to this event. The identity of the individual in custody will not be released.

Okotoks RCMP are grateful for the patience and cooperation of school staff and administration as well as the bus drivers, students and parents who helped with today’s response.

