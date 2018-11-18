Okotoks RCMP respond to a boating accident on the Bow River - Gateway Gazette

Okotoks, Alberta – On November 15, 2018 at approximately 12:30 p.m., Okotoks RCMP, in conjunction with Foothills Regional Fire Department and Alberta Health Services EMS, responded to the Municipal District of Foothills at the Bow River for a missing boater. Foothills Fire Department utilized their water rescue equipment and located the missing male downstream.

The male was airlifted to Foothills Hospital via STARS Air Ambulance where he was pronounced deceased.

Police are not releasing the name of the male involved.