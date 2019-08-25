 Okotoks RCMP Respond to Collision on Highway 2 - Gateway Gazette

Okotoks RCMP Respond to Collision on Highway 2

By Contributor

Aug 25

BACKGROUND:

August 24, 2019, 10pm

Okotoks, Alta. – The RCMP are advising motorists that traffic travelling northbound on Highway 2 will be diverted onto Macleod Trail.  All northbound traffic will have to stay to the left, and bear left to Macleod Trail.  The diversion is expected to last up to an hour while tow trucks clear the highway.

At 6:18 p.m. a transport truck travelling southbound on Highway 2 collided with another southbound vehicle, then crossed the median.  The truck then crossed the northbound lanes, and hit the guard rail.  The truck collided with a vehicle travelling northbound.

One male was transported via ground ambulance to a local hospital as a precautionary measure. No other injuries were reported.

The collision remains under investigation.

