Okotoks RCMP Respond to Natural Gas Explosion - Gateway Gazette

Foothills County, Alta – On May 20, 2019 at approximately 8:23 pm police were alerted to a natural gas explosion at a rural location approximately 3 km west of Dewinton, AB. RCMP, EMS and the Foothills Fire Service attended the scene. One 36 year old male was injured in the explosion, and was transported to a Calgary hospital with serious injuries. A large plume of smoke could be seen, but fire officials indicated no risk to the public.

RCMP and Foothills Fire Service remain on the scene, and the investigation into the exact cause of the explosion is continuing. No other details are available at this time.