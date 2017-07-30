Okotoks RCMP Responded to Four Vehicle Fatal MVC

Okotoks, Alberta – RCMP responded to a four vehicle collision on Hwy 7 near 64th Street South West of Okotoks Saturday morning at approximately 10:20 am. The collision resulted in one fatality and multiple injuries. A 61 year old male of Turner Valley passed away. At least three injured were transported to the Hospital via ground Ambulance.

A small portion of Hwy 7 was unpassable due to the collision most of the day.

The investigation is ongoing and further information will be provided when available.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

