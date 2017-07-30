Okotoks RCMP Responded to Four Vehicle Fatal MVC

By Gateway Gazette

Jul 30
Okotoks, Alberta – RCMP responded to a four vehicle collision on Hwy 7 near 64th Street South West of Okotoks Saturday morning at approximately 10:20 am. The collision resulted in one fatality and multiple injuries.  A 61 year old male of Turner Valley passed away.  At least three injured were transported to the Hospital via ground Ambulance.
A small portion of Hwy 7 was unpassable due to the collision most of the day.
The investigation is ongoing and further information will be provided when available.
Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Share
Related Posts

Jason Kenney Runs for Leader of United Conservative Party

Cochrane RCMP Accidental Death at Elbow Falls

High River: Road Closure on 2 Avenue N.E. at 20 Street until Tues. Aug. 1

Series of Strong Endorsements Mark First Week of Jean Campaign with More to Come

Leave a Comment:

Leave a Comment:

Previous Post Champion Park Open House: August 5 Next Post High River: Road Closure on 2 Avenue N.E. at 20 Street until Tues. Aug. 1
%d bloggers like this: