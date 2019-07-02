 Okotoks RCMP search for missing swimmer – UPDATE #1 - Gateway Gazette

Okotoks RCMP search for missing swimmer – UPDATE #1

By Contributor

Jul 02

Okotoks, Alta.- Okotoks RCMP, Foothills Fire Department and Central Alberta Rescue Diving Society (CARDS) Dive Team spent yesterday morning and early afternoon continuing to search for the missing swimmer.

The Foothills Fire Department dragged the bottom of the river and the CARDS Dive Team completed their search. Unfortunately, they have not been able to locate the male.

The Foothills Fire Department will continue to make patrols of the river.

With recent rise of the water in the area the current is strong and turbulent.

Original release

