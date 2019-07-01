Okotoks RCMP Search for Missing Swimmer - Gateway Gazette

Okotoks, Alta. – On June 30, 2019 at approximately 8:00 p.m. Okotoks RCMP responded to the Highwood River in Foothills County, Alta. for a report of a missing swimmer.

A male in this early 20’s jumped into the river from a ledge, surfaced for a moment, then went underwater and did not resurface. Multiple witnesses entered the river to try to assist without success. No other swimmers were injured.The identity of the male is not being released pending Next of Kin notification.

RCMP, Calgary Police Service Hawc2 and Foothills Fire Department arrived and a search was conducted. The water area was dragged with the assistance of Foothills Fire Water Rescue boats, but the male has not been located.

The search was suspended for the evening and continued this morning with the assistance of the Central Alberta Rescue Diving Society (CARDS) Dive Team.