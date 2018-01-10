Okotoks RCMP – Seeking Witness to Break and Enter into Residence in Spruce Meadows

Okotoks, Alberta: Okotoks RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance to solve a break and enter to a residence near Spruce Meadows.

On or between December 23rd and 29th, 2017, a residence in Spruce Meadows on Tournament Lane was broken into, possibly on multiple occasions. A significant amount of personal property and jewellery was stolen during the break in.

“The stolen items have a significant sentimental value and some are irreplaceable family heirlooms,” says Okotoks RCMP Corporal Cory Forsyth. “It is our hope that someone out there might be able to help us return this property to the family.”

If you have information about this investigation, please call the Okotoks RCMP at 403-995-6400 or call your local police detachment. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.

