Okotoks RCMP – Seeking Witnesses for Indecent Acts

By Gateway Gazette

Jan 22

Okotoks, Alberta:  The Okotoks RCMP is asking the public’s assistance in identifying a male suspect.

On January 3rd, 9th & 18th 2018 in the early evening hours, RCMP have been dispatched to three occurrences involving a male exposing himself outside the Reitman’s clothing store to employees inside. The suspect has departed in a easterly direction on all occasions.

The male suspect was wearing black jeans and black hoodie.

The male suspect is described as:

  • Caucasian
  • approximately 50 years old
  • approximately 5’5″
  • medium build
  • dark eyes
  • beard

The Okotoks RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating this suspect.

If you have information about this investigation, please call the Okotoks RCMP at 403-995-6400 or call your local police detachment.  If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.

Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Share
Related Posts

Okotoks RCMP – Seeking Witnesses for Indecent Acts

Turner Valley School: Ask the Principal – What is Reconciliation?

Give Your Local Welcome Wagon Hostess a Call

Alberta Society of Artists Travelling Art Exhibit in the Turner Valley School Learning Commons

Leave a Comment:

Leave a Comment:

Previous Post AHS Weekly Wellness: Quitting Tobacco Next Post Okotoks RCMP – Seeking Witnesses for Indecent Acts
%d bloggers like this: