Okotoks RCMP – Seeking Witnesses for Indecent Acts

Okotoks, Alberta: The Okotoks RCMP is asking the public’s assistance in identifying a male suspect.
On January 3rd, 9th & 18th 2018 in the early evening hours, RCMP have been dispatched to three occurrences involving a male exposing himself outside the Reitman’s clothing store to employees inside. The suspect has departed in a easterly direction on all occasions.
The male suspect was wearing black jeans and black hoodie.
The male suspect is described as:
The Okotoks RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating this suspect.
If you have information about this investigation, please call the Okotoks RCMP at 403-995-6400 or call your local police detachment. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.