Okotoks RCMP Seeking Witnesses for Indecent Acts

Okotoks, Alberta: The Okotoks RCMP is asking the public’s assistance in identifying a male suspect.

On January 3rd & January 9th, 2018 in the early evening hours, RCMP were dispatched to a male exposing himself outside the Reitman’s clothing store to employees inside. The suspect departed walking in an easterly direction.

The male suspect is described as:

Caucasian

approximately 50 years old

approximately 5’5″

medium build

dark eyes

beard

The Okotoks RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating this suspect.

If you have information about this investigation, please call the Okotoks RCMP at 403-995-6400 or call your local police detachment. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.

