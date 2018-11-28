Okotoks RCMP Seeks Assistance in Locating Missing Person - Gateway Gazette

Okotoks RCMP Seeks Assistance in Locating Missing Person

Contributor

Nov 28

Okotoks, Alta. – Okotoks RCMP are seeking the public assistance in locating a 14-year-old female Taylor Thompson. Thompson was last seen in the late hours of November 24, 2018 at a rural residence in the MD of Foothills South of Calgary.

Thompson is originally from Sherwood Park-AB, however also has ties to Calgary and Edmonton-AB. Thomson. Thomson could be travelling with her boyfriend Vince Marnn in a stolen vehicle bearing AB license plate CBK 4160

Thompson is described as (see photo below):

  • Caucasian,
  • 165 cm (5’5″)
  • Approx. 50kg (110lbs)
  • long dark brown hair with green eyes

There is a concern for Thomson’s well-being. The RCMP would like to locate and speak with her as soon as possible. If you have any information about her whereabouts, please contact Okotoks Detachment at 403-995-6400.  If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS) or by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com.

