Okotoks RCMP seeks public assistance in locating stolen trailer - Gateway Gazette

Okotoks RCMP seeks public assistance in locating stolen trailer

Okotoks, Alberta – On Sept. 19, 2018 at around 12:30 p.m., Okotoks RCMP received a report of a stolen trailer from a parking lot located at 235 Milligan Drive in Okotoks.

The 1993 homebuilt customized trailer belonging to Tom’s House of Pizza, is red and white in colour with the company name on the side and bearing Alberta licence plate number 792474. The trailer is believed to have been stolen between Sept. 16–19, 2018.

At this time no suspects have been identified.

If you have information about this incident, please call the Okotoks RCMP at (403) 995-6400 or call your local police. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stopperswww.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).