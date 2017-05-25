Okotoks RCMP Seeks Public Assistance with Rash of Vehicle Thefts and Thefts from Vehicles

Okotoks, Alberta – Between the evening of May 23rd and the morning of May 24th suspect/s entered several vehicles in the Thorson and Sheep River area of the Town of Okotoks. A number of items were stolen from the interiors of vehicles. It was noted that the vehicles targeted were unlocked and/or keys were present.

Two trucks were stolen, keys were in both. As a precaution, Okotoks RCMP would like to remind the public to keep their vehicles locked while left unattended and to remove any keys or valuables.

If you have information, please call the Okotoks RCMP at 403-995-6400. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com . You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), you may be eligible for a cash reward.

