Okotoks RCMP Seize Drugs and Remind Residents to Lock Up Your Vehicles

Okotoks RCMP seize drugs and cash Okotoks, AB – On July 10, 2017, Okotoks RCMP General Investigation Section in partnership with Turner Valley RCMP arrested two individuals for possession of controlled substances for the purpose of trafficking. Investigators conducted a traffic stop on Main Street in Turner Valley which led them into entering a drug investigation. As a result of the investigation the following items were seized: 4.4 g of cocaine, 7.36 g of hash, 134 g of raw marijuana,164 g of baked marijuana, 18 g of shatter, 160 blots of acid, 2 ml of liquid acid, 16.77 g of MDMA, 44 pills of MDMA, 2 vials of MDMA powder, and $2,980.00 in cash. Shawn Nobert, age 25 and Sarah Warne, age 22 of Calgary have each been charged with five counts of Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act and one count of Proceeds of Crime. Both subject were remanded in custody and are scheduled to appear in Court on June 12, 2017. If you have information about any other crime please contact Okotoks RCMP at 403-995-6400. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online. If your information leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.

Okotoks RCMP reminds public to lock their vehicles

Okotoks – The Okotoks RCMP is always on guard against criminal activities within the town of Okotoks. One issue that is constantly appearing within crime statistics is that of stolen vehicles. From January to June 2017 Okotoks RCMP has investigated a total of 29 incidents relating to stolen vehicles. A staggering 72% of those investigations resulted in information that the vehicles were left unlocked and/or the vehicle keys were left inside prior to vehicle being taken.

On the early morning of July 11th, 2017 the Okotoks RCMP completed checks on 150 vehicles parked in residential neighbourhood, 13% of vehicles checked were found to be unlocked.

Okotoks RCMP Crime Reduction Unit is seeking public’s assistance in lowering the number of vehicle thefts in the Town and want to remind public to always lock their vehicles when not in use, removing valuables from view, not to leave spare keys inside and not to leave vehicle running when not with the vehicle.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

