Okotoks RCMP- Smoke Device Discharged Inside High School

Okotoks, Alberta – On February 5th, 2018 around 11:00am Okotoks RCMP were dispatched to the Foothills composite high school to assist Okotoks Fire.

A smoke device was discharged inside the hallway, evacuating the school. One patient was taken to hospital for precautionary reasons. The school later resumed classes.

Persons of interest have been identified as high school age, and charges are pending.

If you have information about this crime, or any other crime, please call the Okotoks RCMP at 403-995-6400. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.

