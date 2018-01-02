Okotoks RCMP – Stolen Horse Saddle and Tack

On December 28th, 2017, Okotoks RCMP responded to a break and enter at a rural property, in which a unique saddle and a number of bridles were stolen. Photos are available and attached to this release.

The saddle was described as a Don Rich Custom 16.5” saddle, deep red in colour with a ranch cutter maker marked in multiple places and Keith Wilson custom stainless steel covered oak stirrups.

The bridles were described as Don Rich Customs and Jim Townshend models with various Jeremiah Watt hardware, Keith Welling, Greg Darnall, Dutton, Garcia and Matt Wheaton bits.

Okotoks RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating these items. If you have information in regards to this incident, please call the Okotoks RCMP at 403-995-6400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.crimestoppers.ab.ca.

