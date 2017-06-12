Okotoks RCMP – Suspected Arson at Abandoned House

Okotoks, AB – On June 11, 2017 at approximately 5:00 am, Okotoks RCMP learned of a residential fire near 80th Street and Dunbow Rd in the MD of Foothills. The Foothills Municipal Fire Department and Turner Valley Fire Department responded to the call and found the residence fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters were able to contain the fire and no other buildings on the property were damaged. The residence was not occupied at the time of the fire. No one was reported injured. The investigation into the cause of the fire is on-going.

Okotoks RCMP is requesting assistance from anyone who may have information about this crime. Anyone with information regarding is asked to call the Okotoks RCMP at 403-995-6400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

