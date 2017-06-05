Okotoks RCMP – Suspected Arson at Abandoned House

On June 3, 2017, Okotoks RCMP and the Okotoks Fire Department were called to a fire inside an abandoned house at 165 McRae Street in Okotoks, Alberta. There was minor damage to the abandoned house and no other buildings were affected. No one was reported injured. The fire is believed to have been deliberately set.

Okotoks RCMP is requesting assistance from anyone who may have information about this crime. Anyone with information regarding is asked to call the Okotoks RCMP at 403-995-6400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

