Okotoks RCMP ~ Theft of Vehicles in MD

Theft of Motor Vehicles in MD of Foothills

Okotoks , AB–On September 16 &17, 2017, Okotoks RCMP investigated the theft of six motor-vehicles from two properties within the rural area northeast of Okotoks. Four of the five vehicles were recovered in the general area.

In conjunction with Calgary Police Service, the fifth vehicle was recovered in northwest Calgary.

Description of suspects:

1) Caucasian female with face piercings and dyed blue hair.

2) Caucasian male wearing a black hoodie and a baseball cap.

The investigation is ongoing.

Okotoks RCMP would like to remind the public to ensure that vehicles are locked, and valuables are not left in the vehicle.

If anyone has information related to these occurrences or any others, Please call Okotoks RCMP Detachment at (403) 995-6400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

