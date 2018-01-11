Okotoks RCMP – Update – Arrests in Break and Enter Investigation

Okotoks, Alberta: On January 10th, 2018, Okotoks RCMP general duty, general investigative section, and crime reduction unit in collaboration with Calgary Police Service centralized break and enter unit executed a search warrant at a residence in Huntington area, NW Calgary.

A significant number of the stolen items from the break and enter were recovered with an approximate value in the range of 1 Million dollars.

A 54-year-old male was arrested at the scene without incident. The male remains in custody of the Okotoks RCMP pending charges, and a bail hearing for the following Criminal Code offences;

Two counts of possession stolen property over $5000 Three counts of unauthorized used of credit card.



Two females ages 31 & 32 year-old were also arrested at the scene without incident. Both were released on Promises to Appear and charges for possession of stolen property are pending.

The investigation is ongoing and Okotoks RCMP wish to thank the public and media for their assistance.

