Okotoks RCMP – Update – Fatal pedestrian collision investigation

By Gateway Gazette

Jul 22

Okotoks, Alberta – Okotoks RCMP are continuing to investigate a fatal collision which occurred on July 19, 2017 near Big Rock Trail at the downward slope approximately 1.5 km West of Okotoks.

At approximately 9:30 pm Okotoks RCMP responded to a call of a single vehicle collision with a pedestrian where the pedestrian succumbed to injuries at the scene. The vehicle was a 1998 Toyota Corolla which was travelling west bound with a single occupant. The vehicle was passing another vehicle travelling west bound when they struck the pedestrian who was a 51 year old male from Manning, AB. The vehicle rolled and landed on its roof. The driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital by ambulance for minor injuries.

An RCMP collision analyst was called to the scene and is working with the Okotoks RCMP detachment members. RCMP have determined that alcohol was not a factor in this collision. The investigation is ongoing, no charges have been laid to date. While investigators are not seeking any suspects in this fatal collision, they are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact Okotoks detachment at 403-995-6400.

