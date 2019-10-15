Okotoks RCMP Wish to Remind Motorists About School Zones and Pedestrian Crosswalks - Gateway Gazette

Okotoks, AB – 2019/2020 school year is in full swing and there has already been a of winter. The Okotoks RCMP would like to remind all motorists and pedestrians to be aware that there will be an increase in pedestrian, cyclist and motor vehicle traffic on the roads and walkways throughout the Town of Okotoks.

As a reminder, school zones are 30 km/h unless otherwise posted, and are in effect from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 pm, unless otherwise posted. Drivers should remember to slow down in school zones and be particularly alert for students during school hours, especially when dropping off and picking up children from school.

Do your part this school season to make sure students and adults get to school and work safely.