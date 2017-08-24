Okotoks and Region Rural Innovation Forum Looking for Presenters and Exhibitors

October 19th, 2017 8:30am – 4:30pm

Rural Innovation Forums are carefully curated for local governments, industry leaders, economic developers, and technology innovators to: create important relationships across sectors; learn about innovative solutions that are economically and environmentally sustainable; and identify value-added projects, partnerships and opportunities in the host region.

CALL for Presenters!

Sustainability Resources is seeking expressions of interest to present innovative and emerging municipal strategies at this Rural Innovation Forum on the following topics:

Water Reuse

Green Infrastructure

Transportation and Municipal Energy Solutions

Sustainable Urban Development

These events are well attended by regional decision makers, provincial agencies and economic developers, and local industry leaders.

Please send an abstract of your presentation (200wds) and a short biography to [email protected] sustainabilityresources.ca by 5:00pm September 10th

CALL for Exhibitors!

*We are also seeking expressions of interest to exhibit at these forums. If you have an innovative, or emerging technology or service that aligns with the above focus areas, please send us a one-page outline, complete with links to your website to [email protected] sustainabilityresources.ca by 5:00pm September 10th. Exhibitors and Presenters will be confirmed by September 20th.

Register for this event here: https://www.eventbrite. ca/e/okotoks-rural-innovation- forum-tickets-36695851279

