Okotoks and Region Rural Innovation Forum Looking for Presenters and Exhibitors

By Gateway Gazette

Aug 24

October 19th, 2017 8:30am – 4:30pm

Rural Innovation Forums are carefully curated for local governments, industry leaders, economic developers, and technology innovators to: create important relationships across sectors; learn about innovative solutions that are economically and environmentally sustainable; and identify value-added projects, partnerships and opportunities in the host region.

CALL for Presenters!

Sustainability Resources is seeking expressions of interest to present innovative and emerging municipal strategies at this Rural Innovation Forum on the following topics:

  • Water Reuse
  • Green Infrastructure
  • Transportation and Municipal Energy Solutions
  • Sustainable Urban Development

These events are well attended by regional decision makers, provincial agencies and economic developers, and local industry leaders.

Please send an abstract of your presentation (200wds) and a short biography to [email protected]sustainabilityresources.ca by 5:00pm September 10th

CALL for Exhibitors!

*We are also seeking expressions of interest to exhibit at these forums. If you have an innovative, or emerging technology or service that aligns with the above focus areas, please send us a one-page outline, complete with links to your website to [email protected]sustainabilityresources.ca by 5:00pm September 10th. Exhibitors and Presenters will be confirmed by September 20th.

Register for this event here: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/okotoks-rural-innovation-forum-tickets-36695851279 

Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Share
Related Posts

Cooking With Jeanna: Grilling 101

Cycling Without Age Movement Launches with Arrival of Trishaw Bikes in High River

Healthy Hints from Pharmasave: Sleep Disorders

On-It News : Commuter Service Schedule Changes Effective September 5th

Leave a Comment:

Leave a Comment:

Previous Post CPS Officer-involved Shooting Determined to be Lawful and Justified Next Post Okotoks and Region Rural Innovation Forum Looking for Presenters and Exhibitors
%d bloggers like this: