Lest We Forget…

There are two Remembrance Day services on Monday, November 11 as follows:

Pason Centennial Arena, 204 Community Way

The annual Okotoks Remembrance Day Service will take place at Pason Centennial Green Arena.

Doors open at 9 am, service starts at 10:15 am

The arena is wheelchair accessible and seats 2,400 people, with additional standing room for 500 attendees.The service is organized by Rick Oncescu, in coordination with Okotoks Branch #291 of the Royal Canadian Legion. All are welcome to attend. With an expected increase in attendees, those who can are encouraged to carpool or walk to the service.

Cenotaph, Frederick Price Memorial Park, 3 Elma Street

10:20 am to 12:00 noon.

There will be road closures on Veterans Way from Mountain Street to Elizabeth Street starting at 8:00 am till 1:00 pm.