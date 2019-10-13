 Okotoks: Rethinking Single-use Plastics - Gateway Gazette

Okotoks: Rethinking Single-use Plastics

By Contributor

Oct 13

Wednesday, October 16 | 7 PM

EPCOR Environmental Education Centre

Plastics are a big part of our lives, but as we’ve seen the harm they can cause, many people are trying to find alternatives to the plastic items we use every day.  Join us to learn more about the impact of plastic on the planet, the steps you can take to replace common plastic items in your home, and create a plastic-alternative item to bring home. 

Ages: 8 and up

RSVP 

About the Series

This session is part of the monthly Okotoks Green Living Workshop series. These family-friendly. hands-on workshops focus on the various things we can do at home and around Okotoks to live in balance with nature. Most sessions are FREE or have a nominal cost, but space is limited, so RSVP to reserve your spot!

Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Related Posts

Okotoks: Rethinking Single-use Plastics

Government of Canada Invests in Western Canada tourism

2019 Kidney March: a Huge Success

New App to Help Alleviate Food Waste

Leave a Comment:

Leave a Comment:

Previous Post IKEA Canada Launches Safer Home, a New App for Child Safety in the Home Next Post Parks Canada Announces Lake Louise Ski Area Long-Range Plan