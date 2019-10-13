Okotoks: Rethinking Single-use Plastics - Gateway Gazette

Wednesday, October 16 | 7 PM

EPCOR Environmental Education Centre

Plastics are a big part of our lives, but as we’ve seen the harm they can cause, many people are trying to find alternatives to the plastic items we use every day. Join us to learn more about the impact of plastic on the planet, the steps you can take to replace common plastic items in your home, and create a plastic-alternative item to bring home.

Ages: 8 and up

About the Series

This session is part of the monthly Okotoks Green Living Workshop series. These family-friendly. hands-on workshops focus on the various things we can do at home and around Okotoks to live in balance with nature. Most sessions are FREE or have a nominal cost, but space is limited, so RSVP to reserve your spot!