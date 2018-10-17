Okotoks: The Cannabis Consumption Bylaw - What you need to know - Gateway Gazette

The Canadian Federal Government created the Cannabis Act to better protect the health and safety of Canadians, to keep cannabis out of the hands of youth and to keep profits out of the hands of criminals and organized crime.

How is Okotoks regulating cannabis consumption?

Public consumption is strictly prohibited (the same as alcohol). Those with medical documentation can consume in the Town’s Designated Smoking Areas.

Smoking Bylaw

The Town has also amended the Smoking Bylaw to regulate all forms of smoking and vaping of tobacco products and medicinal cannabis use. The most significant changes are a 10 meter smoking restriction from any public pathway, public sidewalk or a child under the age of 18 who is not in an individual’s direct custody or control.

The Town has created and signed Designated Smoking Areas at our public arenas as of October 17th.​

Designated Smoking Areas under the new Smoking Bylaw:

Pason Centennial Arenas

Okotoks Recreation Centre