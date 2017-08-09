Okotoks Tourism Campaign and Website are Winners!

Okotoks Tourism Campaign Wins Summit Creative Award

We are pleased to announce that AdMaki Creative is a winner in the 2017 Summit Creative Award competition. After submitting the 2016 Okotoks Tourism Campaign, they won a Silver Summit Award! Over the past 23-years, the Summit Award organization has established itself as one of the premier arbiters of creative and marketing excellence. Being recognized by the Summit Awards brings organizations prestige and additional value.

New Okotoks Tourism Website Wins dotCOMM Platinum Award

We are pleased to announce that Upanup Studios has won a dotCOMM Platinum Award in the Travel Website category, for their design of our new Okotoks Tourism website!

The dotCOMM Awards are an international competition honoring excellence in web creativity and digital communication. The competition is unique in that focuses solely on web creativity, honoring the dynamic web techniques that are transforming how we market and communicate products and services.

The Economic Development Team and Upanup Studios worked collaboratively to create and design the new look and creation of our Tourism website.

Check out Okotoks Tourism, and while you’re there, view our great video:

