Olds College Infrastructure Gets Critical Upgrades - Gateway Gazette

Students, faculty and staff at Olds College will enjoy a more reliable and environmentally sustainable institution now that repairs and updates to aging infrastructure have begun.

A $7.8-million investment in Olds College will address critical infrastructure updates, including water system and gas line repairs and roof replacement work to ensure post-secondary students, faculty and staff have the best learning spaces possible.

“Alberta’s post-secondary education institutions are one of our province’s greatest resources. We are following through on important infrastructure upgrades like the ones that have been made to Olds College’s water system, and continuing to work to make life more affordable for our students. This important work strengthens Alberta and ensures our education system is ready to meet our growing needs.” ~Marlin Schmidt, Minister of Advanced Education

“Olds College would like to acknowledge the Government of Alberta for their investment in our campus infrastructure. It is a critical investment in support of our teaching and learning and applied research mandate. As a post-secondary with a provincial mandate focused on agriculture and related sectors, we are committed to increasing accessibility to our programs. We are grateful to the Government of Alberta for their investment in our future and growth.” ~Stuart Cullum, president, Olds College

Water infrastructure upgrades will include replacing out-of-date equipment such as waterlines, valves and sewer lines, and the installation of new infrastructure such as storm water catch basins to prevent erosion and water meters to help conserve water on campus.

Work on the water system, roof and gas lines will begin in May. Construction on the infrastructure projects is expected to be completed by 2020.