Olé, olé, Open Early: World Cup Bar Hours Extended - Gateway Gazette

Albertans will be able to kick off the FIFA World Cup Thursday with hours that allow bars to open and serve during games.

The FIFA World Cup is a major soccer event that many Albertans enjoy. As a result, a provincewide liquor service extension is being offered to all establishments where liquor is served for on-site consumption throughout the duration of the FIFA World Cup, which is set to start June 14 and end July 15.

With the tournament being hosted in Russia, many games begin early in the morning in Alberta. Restaurants and bars serving alcohol during these hours would have been offside.

With this blanket approval, licensed bars have the option of starting liquor service at the beginning of each FIFA World Cup game when those games start outside of regular serving hours without receiving a red card.

“The FIFA World Cup is one of the most anticipated sporting events in the world, with soccer’s top athletes competing for their countries. That’s why we are extending hours for these games and encourage all members of Alberta’s soccer community to get together and cheer on their teams. Thank you to the AGLC for working with us and keeping their eye on the ball.” ~Joe Ceci, President of Treasury Board, Minister of Finance

“Soccer is the most popular sport in the world with hundreds of millions of fans. I share the excitement of many of my constituents with the FIFA World Cup starting in two days. The soccer community is close-knit and it makes sense to get together to watch the beautiful game. I am thankful to the AGLC and Minister Ceci for heading this initiative.” ~Rod Loyola, MLA for Edmonton-Ellerslie

“As the world’s most popular sporting event gets underway in Russia, Albertans will be waking up early or staying up late to watch their favorite teams this summer. The AGLC is pleased to support extended liquor hours throughout the duration of the event as 32 teams compete for soccer’s top prize.” ~Alain Maisonneuve, president and CEO, AGLC

Licensees are still required to continue offering service in a socially responsible way to ensure the safety of their patrons. Albertans are reminded to use their DrinkSense by making smart, responsible choices when consuming alcohol, leading to a more enjoyable and safer experience for everyone. To find an establishment to cheer on this year’s FIFA World Cup teams, check out Best Bar Finder for the best bars committed to service, safety and an enjoyable experience.