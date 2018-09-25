On Biting Dogs and Rescued Dogs - Gateway Gazette

A recent dog attack near Calgary has brought back the debate around breed specific legislation. We would like to communicate our support for the Canadian Veterinary Medical Association’s position statement, which supports vicious dog legislation that is not breed specific. We also strongly recommend, for those considering rescuing dogs, to first consider adopting locally as there are already many dogs in your city and across Canada without homes. We recommend thinking twice before bringing in a dog from out of the country for either yourself or someone you know. Besides displacing a Canadian homeless animal, this also risks the importation of diseases and parasites.
Additional Resources:
Canadian Veterinary Medical Association: Legislation Concerning Vicious Dogs – Position Statement
Editorial: Time to debate pit bull ban