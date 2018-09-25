On Biting Dogs and Rescued Dogs - Gateway Gazette

On Biting Dogs and Rescued Dogs

By Contributor

Sep 25

A recent dog attack near Calgary has brought back the debate around breed specific legislation. We would like to communicate our support for the Canadian Veterinary Medical Association’s position statement, which supports vicious dog legislation that is not breed specific. We also strongly recommend, for those considering rescuing dogs, to first consider adopting locally as there are already many dogs in your city and across Canada without homes. We recommend thinking twice before bringing in a dog from out of the country for either yourself or someone you know. Besides displacing a Canadian homeless animal, this also risks the importation of diseases and parasites.

(click to enlarge)

Additional Resources:

Canadian Veterinary Medical Association: Legislation Concerning Vicious Dogs – Position Statement

Editorial: Time to debate pit bull ban

Another Dog Importation Issue

Source: Alberta Veterinary Medical Association

Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Share
Related Posts

Supporting Critical Land and Water Conservation

On Biting Dogs and Rescued Dogs

Win a Ride in a Balloon During the Balloon Festival in High River

John Barlow: Focusing on Rural Crime

Leave a Comment:

Leave a Comment:

Previous Post Reasonable Use of Force During Okotoks RCMP Arrest Next Post Supporting Critical Land and Water Conservation